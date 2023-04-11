‘Generators should not cause a nuisance’ - Knysna Municipality

Cape Town - Residents in Knysna have been urged to be considerate of their neighbours when using generators, by ensuring they don’t make excessive noise. In a statement, the Knysna Municipality also urged residents to adhere to alternative energy source installation regulations, as failure to comply could result in a criminal offence.

The municipality’s municipal manager, Ombali Sebola, said the use of generators had to be within the parameters of the Knysna Municipality Air Quality Management Plan. “Responsible users will consult with their neighbours before installing a generator and will ensure that their generator does not produce excessive noise, smoke or fumes. “Please don’t make your neighbour’s life more difficult with an excessively noisy generator that emits high levels of harmful smoke and fumes, or by complaining unnecessarily about the expected and allowed – noise levels when your neighbour’s generator is in use. We are all in this together. Let’s be more considerate, kind and neighbourly,” Sebola said.

He added that generators had to be installed in compliance with SANS 10142-1 of 2017, which is concerned with ensuring the basic safety of electrical installations, and ISO 8528-13 of 2016, which specifies the safety requirements for reciprocating internal combustion engine driven generating sets up to 1000 V. “Installation, and the use of generators, must fall within the parameters of the Knysna Municipality Air Quality Management Plan, and must adhere to the Western Cape Noise Control Act of 2013 and the Knysna Municipality By-Law for the Prevention of Public Nuisances. Failure to comply with these laws is a criminal offence and the necessary steps will be taken against any alleged transgressors,” he said. This is as the City of Cape Town’s Health Department said it had received nearly 200 generator noise complaints in the past year.