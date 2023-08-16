Genocide fugitive in high court

Rwandan genocide suspect Ukiliho Fulgence Kayishema, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday on an application to surrender to Tanzania.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “(He appeared) in a NPA application for his surrender to the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMCT), Arusha, Tanzania. “He will appear before Judge Robert Henney and Deputy Director of Public Prosecution for the Western Cape, Advocate Tommy Bunguzana will argue the application.” Kayishema, 61, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 Tutsi refugees in Rwanda.

This included women, men, children and elderly – at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide of Tutsi in Rwanda. He was at large since 2001 but was eventually nabbed on a grape farm in Paarl earlier this year. At the time of his arrest he was living under a false identity (Donatien Nibashumba).

According to the arrest warrant issued and an indictment, the fugitive was the police inspector in Rwanda who allegedly played a significant role in the planning and execution of genocide. Following Kayishema’s arrest, chief prosecutor for the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, Serge Brammertz, said it “ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes.” Kayishema is also expected back in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court later this week to face his 54 criminal charges including fraud and contravening the Immigration and Refugees Acts.