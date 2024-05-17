George building collapse – search called off

Search and rescue efforts have officially been called off at the collapsed building site in George as volunteers and search teams scoured through the remaining rubble. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell on Friday morning said their rescue rate was one to be proud of.

"We have officially seized rescue and search efforts as we reached below the concrete and did thorough searches of the area," said Bredell. While numbers communicated via the Garden Route Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and George Municipality indicated that 19 people were unaccounted for, Bredell said they had worked on numbers that they got from the contractors. "When we entered the site, the search and rescue team asked how many people we were looking for, and while asking that question, the search and rescue already started. The figures were all over the place. We acknowledge that, but it's not our fault, it's the contractor. We struggled to get the names from the subcontractors. People were also known by nicknames. We spoke to the embassy and people change their names quite often. "We have been honest with the figures communicated… Currently, I'm just pleased that we aren’t looking for 19 bodies anymore. The site is empty and we have done our job. So for us, it's good news that we got this figure wrong – of it being 81. We stand at 62 people, and it's still heartbreaking for the 33 families who lost their loved ones," said Bredell.

Provincial Chief for Disaster Management Colin Diener said after another search of the area with the dog unit, they were confident no more bodies were on site. "We have not found anybody else. We can't answer for the numbers because that's what we were told… We are very happy that it wasn't 81," said Diener. Opening the site to media for closer viewing, Diener said they wanted to show they had "gone through all the concrete at the basement".

#newsupdate ♬ original sound - CapeTimesSA @capetimessa JUST IN: MEC Anton Bredell confirms search and rescue efforts at the George building collapse site have officially been called off. #georgebuildingcollpase "We are lifting the last stuff now. This is to give you an idea of what work was done; we have lifted all concrete," he added. The JOC said: "Based on information received from the contractor on site, SAPS and other emerging external sources, the estimated number of individuals on site during the incident was 81. We are aware that as the rescue operation unfolded the numbers fluctuated, however, we can now confirm that 62 individuals were either recovered or rescued, which allows for a 54.8% rescue rate." The confirmed statistics for the incident are: * rescued and recovered: 62;

* deceased: 33; * deceased still to be formally identified: 4; and * alive (and/or hospitalised): 29.