George by-election hype grows

Political parties in the Western Cape are set to go head-to-head to contest by-elections in three crucial wards in the George Municipality next week. The much-anticipated by-elections in ward 16, Ward 20 and Ward 27 will be held on Wednesday.

The vacancies in the wards were caused by the resignation of the previous ward councillors, who are all from the GOOD party. GOOD party national campaign manager, Grant Pascoe said the party would once again ask voters to support GOOD with their votes and should the party prove disappointing, to vote them out at the next opportunity. “Vacancies were declared in the first two wards when councillors Neville Louw and Theresa Jeyi betrayed the wishes of those who elected them as GOOD ward councillors, and joined the DA.

“Councillor Richard Hector, who we maintain never resigned in Ward 27, was forced out by George's DA speaker. “The DA may think that they have removed the thorn in their side, but Richard is ready to pierce again when he wins ward 27 for a second time,“ Pascoe said. DA Provincial Leader, Tertuis Simmers said the party was ready to fight for the people of George.

“Sadly, the people living in these wards have been let down by GOOD. Parties such as the PA and GOOD only fight to prop up the ANC and allow corruption to fester, while they undermine democracy and disappoint their voters. “In stark contrast to these parties, the DA believes that the people of New Dawn Park, Andersonville, Borchards, Harmony Park and surrounds, deserve better and, come Wednesday, we will fight for them,“ he said. Patriotic Alliance (PA) spokesperson Steve Motale said they hope the people of George will choose “change” and “service” from the PA.

“We are confident when it comes to improving our previous numbers. We are a growing party, the PA is the fastest growing political party in SA and George results will definitely show this,” Motale said. ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport said they were working hard to increase their support in George and were hopeful the results of the by-election will indicate that. “The ANC will always remains optimistic especially in ward 20 and would like to increase our support in both wards.