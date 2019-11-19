George council accused of dragging its feet on improper conduct report









Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The George municipal council has been accused of dragging its feet in implementing the findings of the public protector’s report investigating improper conduct and maladministration relating to the appointment of the manager of the sewer network. Opposition leaders in the council have now opposed a proposal by the DA caucus to seek legal advice on Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report. Her office launched the investigation after RC van Rooi lodged a complaint when his application for the 2017 post was unsuccessful. Van Rooi alleged that he was a registered professional engineering technician at the time he applied and the successful candidate was only registered after his appointment. Mkhwebane’s report found that the municipality’s conduct was improper and constituted maladministration.

The recommendations included a judicial review of the “irregular appointment”.

The leader of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners, Virgil Gericke, said: “The DA came with a proposal to procure legal advice and we opposed this, as the report can only be reviewed through the judiciary.

“The council has a responsibility to implement the findings and we consider this their attempt to seek loopholes and hide wrongdoing.”

Speaker Gerrit Pretorius said that the report was accepted by the majority of council.

“Suggestions that the council is delaying the implementation of the findings are untrue. In fact, the majority of the council accepted the report but we must seek legal advice as the employee has rights and we must ensure that we are handling the matter within the prescripts of the law,” he said.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said relief was available to the municipality should it decide to challenge the findings.

Meanwhile, the review application to set aside the DA’s termination of former Knysna mayor Mark Willemse’s membership has been postponed by mutual consent until November 22.

The matter was expected to be heard yesterday.

Willemse was stripped of his DA membership on September 30, following a vote of no confidence.

Cape Times