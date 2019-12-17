Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane publicly released her report last week. It found that the appointment was unfair and that the municipality’s conduct was improper, and had constituted maladministration.
Her office launched the investigation after RC van Rooi lodged a complaint when his application for the 2017 post was unsuccessful.
Van Rooi alleged that he was registered as a professional engineering technician at the time he applied, while the successful candidate was registered only after his appointment.
He alleged that the manager, Randal van Staden, only registered as a candidate engineering technician after his appointment. “It was further established by the Engineering Council of SA that a registered professional engineering technician, as stipulated would be able to deal with well-defined problems, whereas a candidate engineering technician might only undertake engineering tasks under the direction, control and supervision of a registered professional engineer,” Mkhwebane’s report read.