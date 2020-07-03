George Hallett remembered as Cape Town's 'foremost humanist photographer'

Cape Town – Messages of condolence have poured in on social media for renowned photographer George Hallett, who died after an illness. Hallett, 77, a self-taught photographer with a vast body of work, was best known for his images depicting exiles and South Africa moving into a new democracy. His daughter, Maymoena Hallett, who is overseas, announced her father’s passing on Facebook. She said she wanted her father to be remembered for how “he made us all laugh so very much”. “My father died peacefully in his sleep today, after a long illness. We will always remember him for his light, his laughter, his boisterous personality, his outrageous jokes and being the life and soul of many a party. "Nobody can doubt his artistry in capturing beauty and joy in everything he saw through his eyes and his lens, nor his contribution to photography, particularly South African photography. Rest In Power Papa G,” Maymoena wrote.

Family and friends’ tributes spoke of Hallett’s love for jazz, travel and growing up in Hout Bay.

Author Ryland Fisher wrote: “George Hallett passed away today and takes with him a bit of our history. He was the most brilliant black-and-white photographer that I ever met. We worked together on many projects, including my book, Race.”

With a number of accolades under his belt, Hallett was also the winner of the Cape Times One City Many Cultures picture story category for Photo-Journalistic excellence, and the recipient of the Golden Eye Award from World Press Photo in Amsterdam.

According to an entry on South African History Online: “Hallett’s career in photography was sparked by his childhood but really took off with his work in District Six, where he photographed the area before it was to be destroyed and rebuilt into a white area because of the Group Areas Act.”

Hallett leaves his two daughters, Maymoena and Natasha, and two grandchildren. Details of his memorial details have not been announced yet.

African News Agency (ANA) director of photography Ian Landsberg said: “George Hallet is without a doubt Cape Town’s foremost humanist photographer. His passing certainly leaves a vacuum that will never be filled.”

Cape Times