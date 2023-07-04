George man killed in his home by robbers during load shedding

Police detectives in George are investigating a murder after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery at his home on Sunday. It is alleged that two suspects wearing balaclavas, armed with a firearm and a knife, entered the residence just after load shedding. They allegedly threatened the man’s wife with the firearm, demanding money, cellphones and the keys to the safe.

The suspects also ransacked the room of the man’s elderly parents, according to the police. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a scuffle ensued between the man and the suspects. “A shot went off and the victim was hit in his face. He was later declared deceased by paramedics who attended to the scene. The suspects fled with a black Lenovo laptop, a maroon bag and two cellular telephones belonging to the victims,” Pojie said. Anyone with information can call CrimeStop anonymously at 08600 10111 or report it via the MySAPS app.

The incident follows that of a couple who were robbed and assaulted by four suspects while having dinner at their home in George last week. It is alleged that the suspects, who were wearing balaclavas, entered through the front door. The suspects tied up the victims and stole two cellphones, two laptops, a television and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the police.