George Municipality’s illegal connection clamp down is paying dividends

CAPE TOWN - The George municipality says the fight against illegal connections is yielding positive results as their Electro-Technical Department removed 1085 illegal power connections at informal settlements in the span of a month. This follows the death of four-year-old Ophayo Tukushe, who had touched an energised fence that connected to a nearby informal settlement and was electrocuted to death in Thembalethu on January 22. His grandmother Nomvuselelo Tukushe was electrocuted the following day while hanging towels on the washing line.

The municipality said 1085 illegal power connections had been removed in February 2022, according to a report tabled at the Electro-technical Services Committee meeting on Tuesday. The municipality said 1085 illegal power connections had been removed in February 2022. The number of informal settlements in George is estimated at 8 000, of which 5981 informal settlements shared between Thembalethu and Moeggeploeg have illegal and unsafe electricity connections. Director for Electro-technical Services Bongani Mandla emphasised that illegal power connections, no matter how small or innocent-looking, are dangerous and a death trap.

Mandla said the department would continue with the campaign of removing the illegal connections and educating the public about the dangers of illegal power connections. “We are working with the George Municipality’s communications department to assist us with sharing educational information about the dangers of illegal connections,” Mandla said. “In the next month, we are distributing 15 000 flyers in Afrikaans, English and Isi-Xhosa to the areas most affected by illegal connections as part of our awareness campaign on illegal connections. These flyers comprise information about the nature of the illegal connection, the dangers associated with illegal connections, financial implications, and useful information when one wants to report illegal connections as well as information on a reward attached to reporting illegal connection upon successful prosecution.”

