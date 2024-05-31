George residents want brothels to be closed

George residents have reignited the demand for the closure of brothels in their district amid accused human trafficker Nyaradzo Ellen Gwenzi’s brief appearance at the George Magistrate’s Court. The locals have once more petitioned for the demolition of such properties, citing their tendency to attract criminal activities.

“Statistically, it has been proven that these establishments lead to other crimes which follow, normally things such as drugs, human trafficking and eventually increased home invasions and break ins. ”The fact that, as ratepayers, we do not feel safe walking in the streets at night for fear is a violation of our democratic right to freedom of movement and association and as signatories of this petition we formally request that an attitude of zero tolerance be implemented by the council with regards acts of indecency and crimes of this nature,” the petition read. Meanwhile, the case of 39-year-old Gwenzi was postponed on Thursday to June 13 for a bail application hearing.

The woman faces charges of trafficking in persons after she allegedly held someone against their will at a brothel. According to Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi, her arrest on May 25 stems from an observation conducted by their investigation team based in George. They had been looking into a known brothel when there were reports of an alleged assault complaint, which was attended to by the Visible Policing members.