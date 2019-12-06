Cape Town – A German tourist had to be rescued in a complicated procedure in very windy conditions after a 25m plunge on Table Mountain, luckily having landed on a narrow ledge against a lone tree.
The 47-year-old man sustained suspected multiple fractures to his leg, arm, ribs and possibly his spine after falling on the front face of Table Mountain above the Devil’s Peak Saddle path area while climbing with a friend.
The Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was activated after his hiking partner called for help at 2.25pm on Wednesday.
"This section of the mountain is known to be a more technical area with steep scrambles and routes that require rope plus safety aids," the WSAR said.
"Rescuers were dispatched to the start of the Saddle path on Tafelberg road. Due to the strong wind at the time, the use of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) as well as the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMAC) was ruled out.