Germiston family in counselling after 16-year-old son drowns during Vleesbaai fishing trip

Cape Town – A Germiston family is receiving counselling after a father/son fishing expedition ended in tragedy when the 16-year-old son drowned. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the father, aged 47, and his son, 16, were swept into the sea off rocks from the shoreline while fishing at Fransmanshoek, Vleesbaai, along the Garden Route on Tuesday.

The family was on holiday and were expected to return to Germiston on Wednesday. “At 10:08am, 11 April, NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Fransmanshoek, Vleesbaai. “It was determined that a father, age 47, and his son, age 16, had been swept into the sea off rocks from the shoreline while fishing.

“During the search the father was located coming out of the water along the shoreline and he was taken into the care of NSRI and police while a search continued for the teenager. “During the ongoing search the teenager was located in the water in a gulley close inshore and he was recovered from the water but sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics.” The SAPS, Police Sea Borderline Control and the Western Cape EMS also responded to the scene. An inquest docket has been opened by police.