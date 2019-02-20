A pair of official mascots of Rugby World Cup 2019, which will take place at 12 venues in Japan from September 20 until November 2. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

This is a special year for Japan as we are honoured to be hosting the rugby nations of the world for the Rugby World Cup. All flights lead to Japan in September for rugby fans and, for Cape Town-based rugby fans, we are planning a very special Rugby World Cup-themed Japan Day to get you into the spirit of Rugby World Cup fever in Japan. Japan Day 2019 - Rugby Edition takes place on Saturday, March 16, at Oude Libertas Slow Market, from 9am to 3pm.

This year we are hosting our seventh annual Japan Day in Cape Town, together with our cultural partners, Oude Libertas Slow Market, TagRugbySA, SA Rugby Travel and CTIA (Cape Town International Animation Festival) to bring you an even bigger showcase of exciting, exotic, informative and fun aspects of Japan and Japanese culture.

On the day we will have appearances by some your favourite rugby players. Performances will also include martial arts demonstrations, aikido, karate, judo, kenjutsu (Japanese sword demonstration), kyudo (archery), shakuhachi (flute), koto (Japanese harp), nihonbuyo (traditional dance), a cosplay competition, kids’ zone, sake and whisky tasting, a tea ceremony experience, a Japanese food village and cooking demonstration.

The exhibitions will include bonsai, bonsai (miniature moss garden) koi fish, as well as Ikebana and Mokuhanga (Japanese woodblock print).

The audience will also have the chance to: participate in ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement), shodo (calligraphy), origami by Origami for Africa, butterfly art, go (Japanese chess), try on yukata (kimono) and watch the screenings of Shin Godzilla and Modest Heroes (animation).

Special additions for this year include Rugby Experience (TagRugbySA), Japan Travel and Tourism Information, to be done by SA Rugby Travel and Planet Africa Tours, as well as a Japanese Business Pavilion (Panasonic, Japan Exchange Trade Organisation).

There’ll be something for everyone in the family, young and old, covering an array of interests. The festival is a free event and you will get all the usual Saturday market goings-on at the Oude Libertas Slow Market, plus an opportunity for Japanese cultural indulgence and a taste of Japan before the Rugby World Cup.

Detailed event information and updates can be found on our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CoJCPT/

The Oude Libertas Slow Market is in Oude Libertas Road.

Admission: free.

For more information about the respective events, contact the Office of Consul of Japan on 021 425 1695 or email [email protected]

