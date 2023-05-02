Get ready for FlySafair mega sale on Wednesday

Cape Town – Excitement has reached fever pitch, with the FlySafair R9 sale now hours away.

Low-cost domestic carrier FlySafair announced on Tuesday that it will be holding it’s annual mega sale on Wednesday morning. “We can’t contain our excitement any longer, so, we’re letting the cat out of the bag… TOMORROW IS THE BIG DAY!” FlySafair said. “Our Lucky R9 Sale starts tomorrow at 9am sharp, where you’ll get a chance to snatch up your share of 50 000, R9 flights.

“It’s all the luck of the draw, and nobody is guaranteed of getting a R9 ticket, so keep those lucky charms close, wish upon a shooting star, and make sure you’re prepared for the biggest sale of the year.” Social media has been buzzing since the announcement. On Monday, FlySafair tweeted that to help control the crowds on the site, every few minutes a random amount of people in their waiting room will be allowed through to the site to book R9 flights.

“It’s really the luck of the draw as to how long you wait. Will it be 1 minute or 20? Be patient and pray that fortune favours you!” So far over 100 000 lucky passengers have managed to bag seats for anything between R1 and R8 in the airline’s annual sales over the past few years. Visit www.flysafair.co.za