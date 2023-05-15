Get your house in order, Parly warns NSFAS amid violent student protests

Cape Town - The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has directed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to get its house in order following “concerning” protests in various institutions of higher learning across the country. The committee received a letter from Port Elizabeth TVET College students listing various challenges they were faced with.

In the city, a number of violent protest actions have been seen at some tertiary institutions including Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), the University of Western Cape (UWC). Nelson Mandela University Campuses also had a number of violent protests last week. Grievances included registration for the 2023 year, accommodation, allowances, funding and safety and security.

CPUT opted to suspend all academic activity, shut all campuses indefinitely, and instructed that residences be evacuated after buildings and other institutional properties were set alight. Portfolio committee chairperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa said MPs were concerned that some students were still not placed in residences, did not have their funding confirmed, were still awaiting appeal outcomes and had not received their allowances in May and approaching the exam period. “The department committed to ensuring that the concerns raised by the committee are addressed.”

Mkhatshwa said they had informed NSFAS and Higher Education director-general Nkosinathi Sishi to “speedily address the various challenges raised by students, including those institutions that are not protesting”. She they were also waiting for CPUT’s official response after the committee requested on May 9 that the university “urgently” provide details of its plans to resolve the challenges. The institution was also heavily criticised after some students who vacated their residences had to wait at Bellville Stadium for transport from 9am on Friday until the early hours on Saturday.

Students complained of safety and being stranded in the cold streets with no food or water. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the group of students who were still at residences on Saturday and Sunday were those who ignored the institution’s request. She said staff had stayed with students at the depot to ensure that the situation was managed.

“They are now requesting transport but the offer was valid for Friday and this weekend. Management will deliberate on a way forward.We appreciate the students who did accept the offer on time. The academic project at CPUT has always been a hybrid, multi media offering. We were online exclusively last week and next week is a study week. Meetings are scheduled to discuss the way forward with regards to the academic project,” she said.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said two males aged 18 and 23 were arrested and detained on Thursday for a case of public violence. He said once charged they are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. “(On Sunday) SAPS members were static on the outer perimeters of the mentioned institutes of learning,” he said.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said cases of public violence were opened following student protests. Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande acknowledged that there were “genuine student concerns” but said incidents of violent disruptions, arson, vandalism and intimidation would not be tolerated. His department, together with NSFAS has been consulting both universities and other stakeholders including the Student Representative Council to resolve the impasse, he said.

He is expecting to receive a report from both the consultations processes and a way forward. “Government cannot and will not tolerate the threat to lives and destruction of property and requests both the university's management to tighten up security in all the campuses in order to ensure the safety of all students and workers,” said Nzimande. NSFAS did not respond to questions by deadline on Sunday.