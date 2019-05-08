Abandoned fishing gear - including snapped lines, baited hooks, sinkers and nets - have the capability of ghost fishing if unattended, without anyone benefiting from the undetected harvest.

“Ghost fishing” along the Garden Route is countering concerted efforts to protect fish breeding grounds and nurseries in estuaries, said the Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI). Abandoned fishing gear, including snapped lines, baited hooks, sinkers and nets are all capable of ghost fishing if unattended, without anyone benefiting from the undetected harvest.

And not only fish species, but sea birds, turtles and a multitude of aquatic species suffer a decline in already low numbers as a result of ghost fishing.

Cobus Meiring, of the initiative, is spearheading the SCLI River Corridor Revival Project with the support of the Table Mountain Fund to combat this.

The project deals with the management of critical water sources and biodiversity in the Outeniqua Mountains, including the estuaries, wetlands and Klein Brak, Groot Brak, Kaaimans, Touw, Goukamma and Knysna rivers.

“These estuaries, wetlands and river systems are key to the protection and future survival of diminishing fish stocks along the southern Cape coastline.

“However, these river systems are already all badly affected by a reduction of stream flow caused by invasive alien plants in its upper catchments and riparian zones (water courses).

“With the effects of climate change already tangible in many and diverse ways, the survival of downstream marine species are increasingly under pressure due to, among other factors, invasive alien plants, pollution and ghost fishing. The plight of marine species is understated and complex.”

More collaboration in protecting marine resources along the Garden Route was required, said Meiring.

He said the initiative recognised the importance of the Strandloper Ghost Fishing project and encouraged collaboration between conservation organisations in protecting marine resources in the region.

Meiring said ghost fishing also mitigated concerted efforts to control and regulate overfishing of selected species by authorities such as SANParks and CapeNature, and required urgent intervention.

Chris Leggat, a Strandloper project participant, said: “Aimed at minimising the impact of ghost fishing on fish species and marine resources along the Southern Cape coastline, the project is physically removing abandoned and lost fishing gear from our shores, and creating awareness around the issue.”

