Ghost Squad officers also recovered a .22 calibre rifle from the vehicle, but when police checked, they could find no record of the suspect having a firearm licence. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Three Ghost Squad officers have been instrumental in the arrest of a suspect on a litany of charges and the confiscation of three illegal firearms. Yesterday, the unit received a complaint about a man threatening staff at a motor dealership in Table View, the City said on Friday.

"They were informed that he appeared heavily inebriated and had left the dealership, driving in a reckless and negligent manner.

"It would later emerge that the suspect also filled a jerry can of petrol at a filling station in Koeberg Road and drove off without paying.

"Officers responded and stopped the vehicle on Plattekloof Road near the Caltex Refinery. The driver was found to be five times over the legal breath alcohol limit.

"Officers also recovered a .22 calibre rifle from the vehicle, but when police checked, they could find no record of the suspect having a firearm licence.

"After questioning the suspect, the Ghost Squad officers accompanied the Milnerton police to his residence in Pinelands.

"There they found two more firearms hidden amongst plants in the shower – a .44 Magnum revolver and a .38 special revolver, more than 100 rounds of ammunition for various calibre firearms and several money bags containing hundreds of thousands of rand.

"The suspect could not account for the firearms, but indicated that the money was from his business."

He ended up being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; three counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition; and theft for the unpaid petrol.

"The officers are to be commended for their handling of this incident. Their actions sparked a chain reaction that resulted in some very serious criminal charges being laid against the suspect, but also the removal of three unlicensed firearms from circulation.

"Also commendable is the great teamwork between Traffic and the Milnerton SAPS officers. This case is an example of what can be achieved when agencies work together with the single objective of ensuring public safety," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Cape Times