Gift of the Givers has loaded hundreds of tons of bottled water this month destined for Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has struck pure drinking water in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape. The organisation’s founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said yesterday its hydrologist, geologist and palaeontologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald, had found pure drinking water at 145m at Makhanda, producing 20 000 litres per day as a very conservative estimate. Gift of the Givers had been delivering bottled water to Makhanda.

“(Today) the drilling rig will be positioned at other sites with a similar rock formation where it is expected that higher yields of water will be found at a lesser depth.

"The aim is to drill at as many sites as possible to provide a sustainable alternative to bottled water, which is an emergency, stop-gap measure.

“Dr Groenewald has supervised the drilling of 200 boreholes with Martyn Landmann (drilling company) for Gift of the Givers in an eight-month period, providing 50 million litres of water per day,” Sooliman said.

Animal fodder that Gift of the Givers brought in yesterday from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal will be distributed to various emerging farmers through their chiefs to bring relief to starving animals.

Gift of the Givers intervened in Makhanda last week but has subsequently received calls from Riebeek East, Amathole District (Queenstown), where more than 50 000 people in 100 villages were without water for several months, and from Chris Hani Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Beaufort West and George municipalities have scoffed at social media messages claiming that the water in and around these areas is contaminated.

“The Beaufort West Municipality has learnt that there is a message going around on social media in Beaufort West, warning people not to drink the water.

"This message is false and not applicable to Beaufort West. Our drinking water is safe to use for human consumption,” municipal manager Kosie Haarhoff said.

The City has also reassured residents who have detected an earthy flavour to their tap water that it remains safe to drink and compliant with SANS241 standards.

The City said the change in taste was due to the presence of geosmin in the raw water supply.

“It must be emphasised that geosmin poses no threat to human health. It is a naturally occurring organic compound and is responsible for the earthy taste of beetroot and the scent that occurs in the air when rain falls after a dry spell.

"The compound is sometimes present in water and even minute concentrations of a few parts per trillion can be detected by the human palate,” the City said.

Cape Times