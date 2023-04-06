Gift of Givers spread much needed Easter cheer in Montague

Cape Town - In the spirit the spirit of giving, with the Easter Holiday here, Gift of the Givers has pledged to support an Ashbury soup kitchen in Montague for the next year, as well as invest in a local food garden. The team visited the area on Wednesday and donated food parcels and wheelchairs to those in need.

The suburb, with a population of just over 7 000 residents, has been hard hit by poverty and unemployment since the Covid-19 pandemic. Carol Burton, from the non-profit organisation Rescue Among Many, said it faced lot of strain, particularly during the holidays. “We have four kitchens and serve meals six days a week to the elderly, children and animal shelters.

“We make 2 000 meals a week. “The challenge that we have is that winter is here and we need more resources and more food. “Our biggest pot is 20 litres but it’s not enough. We are also looking at a garden project at a nearby school,” she said. Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, said that the community faced a dark Easter, and this prompted the team to spring into action.

“We’ve donated 200 food hampers to those in need as identified by community leaders and soup kitchens. “We have also donated two wheelchairs to elderly women who have been on the waiting list for years, including Fransina Pakeerd who is 78 years old, blind and physically challenged. “We also thank KFC that has also assisted in making today happen. They will assist us in donating for the next 12 months to the soup kitchen,” he said.

Pakeered said that although she couldn’t see what was happening, she could feel the joy around her. “I feel so happy and full of joy, I have been on the waiting list for a wheelchair for years. “The food and the wheelchair will ensure that we have a joyful Easter as well. My heart is full. I am truly thankful to the Gift of the Givers.”

Local businessman, Juan Swanepoel, also followed suit and donated a building to the organisation, that he said would be used to uplift the community. “My 23-year-old son, who passed away over three years ago, used to own that building and used it as a nightclub. “After his death, my family and I wanted to use it for something that would keep his memory alive as well as do good in the community.