Gift of the Givers applauds united flood relief efforts

In the aftermath of devastating floods that ripped through Western Cape communities over the past week, humanitarian relief organisation Gift of the Givers said they have already extended interventions estimated at R10 million. Relief efforts continue across the Cape as various directorates and disaster risk teams conduct mopping up operations and assessments for repair work to commence.

The organisation expects that continued relief efforts could amount to double what has already been spent for intervention. Relief efforts still continue across the Cape as various directorates and disaster risk teams conduct mopping up operations and assessments for repair work to commence. Gift of the Givers chairperson and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said: “No challenge is insurmountable when people look beyond the brands, labels, uniforms and titles when politics matters not when the focus is unconditional service to fellow South African irrespective of class, colour, race, social strata, BEE points or Section 18A certificates when all that matters is bringing hope, ease and relief.

“The Western Cape Floods is an example of the power of unity, of harmony, of South Africans, working together for fellow South Africans, where there is total co-operation between public and private, when municipalities, provincial and local disaster management, SAPS, RTI, SARZA, counsellors, community members, helicopter crews, divers, ambulance personnel, farmers, donors, media and Gift of the Givers teams work as one.” Sooliman detailed various challenges that had to be overcome as they did all they could to reach people and save lives. “Inaccessible roads, fallen trees, raging rivers, low-lying bridges, heavy winds, continuous rain, fallen power lines, collapsed cellphone towers, mudslides, or closed tunnels mattered not. We made it happen together. Vehicles crossed low-lying, flooded bridges into Citrusdal, helicopters risked winds to fly items into Wupperthal, and trucks were escorted through the closed Huguenot Tunnel into Rawsonville to the applause, clamour, joy, ululation and dancing of these trapped, anxious and desperate communities waiting for up to seven days for the first delivery of essential supplies.

“We failed them not. The reaction, even in not so trapped communities, was heartwarming, soul-satisfying and spirit uplifting, with deliveries into Strand, Faure, Mbekweni, Grabouw, Caledon, KTC, Nyanga, Bonteheuwel, Khayelitsha, Langa, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Atlantis and Villiersdorp. As South Africans, collectively, we made it happen for people who lost everything, were hungry, homeless, cold, wet and thirsty. We struck gold in service delivery while our athletes took gold in the 5000m and a swimming event at the Special Olympics in Berlin,” said Sooliman. Gift of the Givers expects that continued relief efforts could amount to double of what has already been spent for intervention. Sooliman added that this kind of an operation comes at a huge cost, and the organisation has already expanded R10 million in the intervention in logistical costs, transport, provision of blankets, mattresses, hygiene packs, bottled water, diapers, sanitary pads and daily hot meals to thousands of affected people along the N1, N2 and N7.

Many more of these items, plus new clothing, stationery, uniforms, food parcels and building materials, will be required, with the envisaged cost to surpass R20 million, Sooliman said. “We thank those corporates and individuals helping us fill that gap in cash and kind, being yet another partner in the success story of South Africans helping fellow South Africans,” he said. To make a donation or contribution to Gift of the Givers, use the below details: