Gift of the Givers receive three new vehicles for Covid-19 efforts

Cape Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers received three new vehicles from Hyundai South Africa towards their medical supply and hunger alleviation efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hyundai donated one H1 bus and two one-ton trucks to the organisation. Gift of the Givers said the vehicles would be used for, among other efforts, enabling medical health care workers and professionals to undertake medical testing and screening. Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazi said South Africans needed to work together to overcome the pandemic. “We thank Hyundai for the generous donation. One vehicle will be dedicated towards the medical health care workers and medical professionals who will use it to travel from side to side enabling us to increase our capacity for medical testing and screening.

“This type of partnership between SA and NGOs is a very critical partnership because the pandemic does not discriminate and South Africans need to act in unison in order to have a fighting chance of overcoming it.

“We have our national Health Department as well as (other) health bodies in the country and this support by Hyundai SA will enable us to meet challenges coming forward with more confidence” said Kazi.

Hyundai SA director Paul Turnbull said Gift of the Givers was one of the charities commended by the business for its work during a critical time.

“Hyundai decided to sponsor a couple of charities and one of them was Gift of the Givers. The organisation has been doing a great job. They were earmarked as one of the charities we support. I wish them all the best.”

Cape Times