Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old woman trapped for 8 days in Türkiye rubble

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GoG) on Monday pulled an 80-year-old woman from the rubble in Türkiye who had been trapped for eight days. GoG South Africa’s team left for Türkiye last Wednesday, with members of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) Emergency Medical Sciences Department joining them.

In an interview with eNCA, a GoG team member said it took two hours of drilling to get to the woman. “After two hours of digging, the Omani and Gift of the Givers team managed to take out an 80-year-old lady who was rescued after eight days. “What they are suspecting now is that there are two more live patients, which our K9s have detected, so our teams now together with the Omani teams are going to assist in terms of trying to locate these two other live victims and pull them out.

More on this Miracles amid Türkiye-Syria quake carnage