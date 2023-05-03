Gift of the Givers secure release of South Africans from Egyptian port

Cape Town - Twenty-two South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Safaga Port in Egypt are expected to land in Cape Town on Thursday. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said the group of 22 South Africans who were stranded on their employer’s boat since April 29 after fleeing from conflict-ridden Sudan finally received a release order from Egyptian authorities to return home.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “Thanks to the commitment and dedication of our diplomatic staff at the SA Embassy in Cairo who negotiated with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and National Security Agency, and made the six-hour road trip to the port, the group were ‘released’ at 6pm (Tuesday). “They made their way to a local hotel, relieved that they had escaped the war via Port Sudan alive and unscathed. They were permitted to leave the cargo ship after four days and will depart for Cairo this afternoon to take a flight in the early hours of tomorrow morning to Addis Ababa and onwards to Cape Town on Ethiopian Airlines. “They will land in Cape Town on 4 May at 1.45pm. We wish them a safe, successful, pleasant journey home on this last leg of their journey,” he said.