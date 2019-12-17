Girl, 10, beats the odds after falling head first off moving bakkie









Erin-Lee Joseph from Vredendal has had three brain surgery operations. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – It was a chilly, but usual Wednesday afternoon in June in Vredendal when 10-year-old Erin-Lee Josephs’s life changed in the blink of an eye. Erin-Lee and two close friends were playing on the back of her dad’s bakkie. Unaware of their presence, her dad climbed into the vehicle and drove off. Erin-Lee’s mom, Elda, saw this and immediately ran outside to alert her husband, but it was too late. Erin-Lee had lost her balance and fell head first on to the solid tar road. Her friends were unharmed. The family rushed Erin-Lee to the Vredendal hospital. When they arrived Erin-Lee had a seizure and needed to be stabilised by the medical team before being rushed to the Emergency Centre at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. On admission, Erin-Lee underwent two brain surgeries, which included the removal of the right side of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain and prevent further damage.

“Doctors said she was in a critical condition - it was a matter of life and death and only a 50% chance of survival,” said an emotional Elda.

In addition, the head injuries affected her breathing which resulted in vocal cord paralysis and loss of speech. Erin-Lee spent two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit where she was reliant on a ventilator to breathe, then had a tracheostomy.

As she gradually recovered, Erin-Lee was moved to the renal unit where she received daily physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy.

Slowly, as her airways opened, she began regaining her ability to speak. As her body started to heal, Erin-Lee required a third brain surgery to replace the part of her skull that had been removed, and remove the tracheostomy (breathing incision).

Only five months after the accident, Erin-Lee returned to school and will be celebrating her 12th birthday on Christmas Day.

Her story was highlighted as part of the hospital’s drive to light up a child’s stay in hospital this festive season. This can be done by purchasing lights to fill their tree of hope in the hospital through the #R100for1light campaign.

All donations go towards the Trauma Section of the Emergency Centre and donors are eligible for a Section 18 A tax certificate

EFT banking details: The Children’s Hospital Trust; Standard Bank account 071 443 126; branch Rondebosch, code 025009; reference Lights+Name+Surname. For more information, visit www.childrenshospitaltrust.org.za

