Erin-Lee and two close friends were playing on the back of her dad’s bakkie. Unaware of their presence, her dad climbed into the vehicle and drove off.
Erin-Lee’s mom, Elda, saw this and immediately ran outside to alert her husband, but it was too late. Erin-Lee had lost her balance and fell head first on to the solid tar road. Her friends were unharmed.
The family rushed Erin-Lee to the Vredendal hospital. When they arrived Erin-Lee had a seizure and needed to be stabilised by the medical team before being rushed to the Emergency Centre at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.
On admission, Erin-Lee underwent two brain surgeries, which included the removal of the right side of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain and prevent further damage.