Girl, 16, who slept at friend's house loses parents, three siblings to Atlantis fire

Cape Town – A 16-year-old girl escaped a fatal blaze that claimed the lives of her mother, father and three siblings in Witsand, Atlantis, yesterday morning as she slept over at a friend’s house. City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at about 2.15am, firefighters received an emergency call about informal structures on fire in Lebo Mathosa Street. “The fire crews from Atlantis were quickly on the scene and were confronted by numerous structures alight and a hostile crowd.” “While firefighters were busy with mopping-up operations, five bodies were found burnt beyond recognition among the debris. Three were in one structure and two in another,” he said. The fire was extinguished just after 4am and the scene handed over to police.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said police were investigating.

“The deceased are aged between 10 months and 43.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” she said.

Councillor Barbara Rass said the 16-year-old was traumatised as she had lost everything in one night.

Rass said the girl didn’t have nearby relatives and was currently staying with a friend.

“It is an emotional situation and the child needs trauma counselling, this is a traumatic experience even for myself,” a shaken Rass said.

“The whole community is grieving and in shock. All these people belonged to one family, and now this child is left alone in the world.

“I am truly saddened by the loss of life,” she said, adding that the community had been supportive and she, together with spiritual leaders, had visited the scene.

“I know people of Atlantis are a family and they take care of their own. They will do the same even during this difficult time,” Rass said.

This was the second devastating fire in the area in two weeks, Rass added, saying the previous blaze had destroyed nine shacks and left several families destitute.

“It’s sad how these fires just manage to destroy everything. It’s a concern that needs to be addressed.”

She said proper housing was needed, as shacks burnt easily.

Cape Times