Girl, 5, killed in Mfuleni shack fire, four family members injured after 'argument'

Cape Town – A 5-year-old girl was killed in a shack fire in Mfuleni yesterday while four members of her family were injured and had to be rushed to hospital. The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, when the family was asleep. Neighbours said prior to the blaze they heard what sounded like arguing coming from the shack. City fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a team received an emergency call at around 5.30am. “Fire crews from Mfuleni and Kuils River, and paramedics from Goodwood were dispatched to the incident. After the fire was extinguished at 5.40am, firefighters came across the body of a female minor among the debris. A man and a woman were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, “ said Carelse.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest docket had been opened. “According to information, a 5-year-old girl died while four other people were transported to a hospital. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage,” said Rwexana.

Neighbour Bongani Mangaliso said he was woken by the sound of fire.

“I went out and I saw a cloud of smoke coming from my neighbours’ house. When I ran to help I saw the mother of the baby in tears, only to find out she was already burnt by the fire.

“Others were saved by the 12-year-old boy; he managed to get them out. We found him (the father) lying on the floor, also burnt on the upper and lower body.

"A local police officer who was coming from work saw the house was on fire and speedily went to call fire and rescue services to extinguish it.

“Everything they had was burnt, including the children’s school uniforms and the father’s ID book. They are only left with the clothes they are currently wearing,” said Mangaliso.

Mfuleni ward councillor Thembisile Bathembu said: “The family will be assisted by the leadership and community members in terms of clothing and food. The residents, along with the fire and rescue team, played a big role in extinguishing the fire before it expanded to other shacks.

“During this lockdown we have had very few fire incidents in the area; now that we are approaching winter, people should be careful with whatever has to do with fire, and also electrical wires.”

Cape Times