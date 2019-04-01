File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – Seven people, including a 6-year-old girl, were shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting in Manenberg at the weekend. They were standing in Beatrix Lane at about 10.50pm when shots rang out from a white vehicle, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

“The circumstances in which seven persons - five males aged between 18 and 28 and two girls aged 6 and 17 - were shot and injured are under investigation. They were all taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. An attempted murder case has been opened for investigation.

“According to reports the 6-year-old girl was outside standing among the six other injured persons when a white Mercedes-Benz minivan drove down Thames Avenue, and as they went past Beatrix Lane, the occupants randomly fired several shots from the vehicle and immediately sped off,” Van Wyk said.

Manenberg Safety Forum spokesperson Roegshanda Pascoe said the incident was the second drive-by in the area in two weeks.

“It is unfortunate that once again most of those people involved in the shooting are innocent. These shootings are happening in gang territories.

"Innocent people are paying the price of gang activities that they don’t even know anything about or want to be associated with,” Pascoe said.

She said the shooting happened in the Hard Livings gang area.

“The hit was definitely a message to the Hard Livings. But that’s the sad reality of living in communities infested with gangs,” she said.

Pascoe was also critical of a child being outside that late at night.

“When I got the message about the shooting I was immediately saddened, but our community should know that children should not be outside that late at night.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Stop at 32211.

