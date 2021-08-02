Girl, 9, fights for life after being shot in neck

Cape Town - Nine-year-old Shanté Abrahams continues to fight for her life in hospital after being wounded in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Scottsdene. Shanté and a 30-year-old woman were wounded while a 20-year old man was killed in the same shooting at the weekend.

According to community activist Willem Hartnick, who was speaking on behalf of the family, Shanté was standing metres away from her house beside the 20-year-old man who was beautifying a community garden aimed at keeping youth away from gangsterism. “She was waiting for netball practise to commence when the shots were fired. She is currently still in hospital where they are waiting to operate. “The bullet struck her in the neck and now they have to wait for the swelling to go down before they can operate. She is currently in ICU,” said Hartnick.

Kraaifontein CPF chairperson Robert Bissette said the incident was alleged to be over drug turf. “The shooting in the communities is disgusting. “The young girl who was shot and wounded in crossfire did not deserve that and neither do any of the innocent people affected by the continuous shooting.

“It is time that residents come together and unite against these evils in the community so we may root out criminals,” said Bissette. Bissette said while crime-fighting efforts continue, perpetrators were being protected by some residents. “This must stop, our communities are bleeding and we are sitting with a situation where residents, youngsters included, stone police vehicles when they respond to shootings further hampering efforts to make our communities safer. If people are afraid of the repercussions, there are ways to share information anonymously,” said Bissette.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed a case of murder and two attempted murder cases were being investigated. “Kraaifontein SAPS are investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases after a shooting incident at Ashley Court, Park Avenue. Both injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The possibility that it may be gang-related will be investigated,” said Van Wyk. Anyone with any information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.