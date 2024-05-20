Girlfriend, son, others sentenced for stoning off-duty cop to death

The girlfriend of murdered off-duty police officer Mzuvukile Hlahlenyi, her son and three others have been sentenced in connection with his killing. Constable Hlahlenyi was killed in 2020 at the age of 26 after an argument with his girlfriend Nonjongo Tabalaza, in Khayelitsha.

The news that the cop had died emerged after his colleagues visited his home in Site C to check up on him when he did not report for his shift that morning. While in the area they were informed about how Hlahlenyi was stoned to death in the street, and after a month arrests were made. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the accused were Tabalaza, 39, her son Lisakhanya Tabalaza,17, Aphiwe Potwana, 27, Mayihlome Moshani ,17, and 27-year-old Thobile Soka.

“Constable Hlahleni was attached to Steenberg SAPS. He was killed near his girlfriend’s house in Khayelitsha after a heated argument with his partner. “It is reported that Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death by family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family. The Hawks National Priority Violence Crimes (NPVC) team traced and arrested the suspects which included two 17-year-old minors. “Nonjongo was the girlfriend of Constable Hlahleni whereas Lisakhanya is the son of Nonjongo,” said Hani.

Hani said the accused were sentenced by the Khayelitsha Regional Court on Thursday. “The girlfriend, Nonjongo, was sentenced for assault GBH to six months’ direct imprisonment and Aphiwe six months’ direct imprisonment. Lisakhanya was sentenced for murder to 10 years’ direct imprisonment and Mayihlome seven years’ direct imprisonment also for murder. Thobile was sentenced for assault GBH to nine months’ direct imprisonment,” she said. The acting provincial head of the directorate, Petrus Bergh, welcomed the sentence and commended the team for a job well done.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) provincial spokesperson Patrick Raolane welcomed the sentencing but noted the terms they will serve with disappointment. Earlier this month, an Mpumalanga man surrendered himself to the police after a warrant of arrest was issued for his alleged involvement in the murder of an off-duty police officer who was killed during a shoot-out at Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga. In April, IOL reported that the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for Blessing Fakude for allegedly participating in the murder 44-year-old Captain Sibusiso Mthombothi.

Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said Mthombothi was killed on January 13, 2024 at a car wash following a heated argument. “After Fakude handed himself over, the team conducted further investigation to pursue the firearm, which led to the arrest of the other two suspects, Given Sishi, 38, and Bakhona Dlamini, 31, whom the firearm was handed to them,” she said. The duo are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.