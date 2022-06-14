Glen Mashinini’s IEC nomination receives required majority

Cape Town - Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa Glen Mashinini is one step closer to being re-appointed to serve another term. This comes after the ANC on Tuesday mustered the required majority that enabled the National Assembly to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Mashinini fill the vacancy in the commission.

His nomination was initially recommended by the home affairs portfolio committee after it considered the report by the panel chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which submitted eight names. Mashinini’s seven-year term came to an end in April, a move that led to the nomination of candidates to fill the position. Twelve candidates were shortlisted, but three withdrew their applications and nine were interviewed.

When the recommendation was put on a vote last week, Mashinini’s nomination received less than the required number – 190 votes. Opposition parties had maintained that there were other competent candidates that should have been considered for the position. Parties such as the IFP and ACDP named political analyst and University of Pretoria’s politics science senior lecturer Sithembile Mbete as one of the candidates that should have been considered to fill the vacancy.

The DA had last week named Advocate Geraldine Chaplog-Louw as its preferred choice. The recommendation was then re-tabled for consideration on Tuesday morning and the DA asked for the division of the House. House chairperson Cedric Frolick said they were still required to record their support for the nomination.

“The House needs a clear majority of 201 members, who must support the nomination,” Frolick said. When Mashinini’s nomination was again placed for a vote, 219 votes from the ANC, IFP, UDM, GOOD, NFP and PAC were in favour, while 38 others from the DA, EFF and ACDP voted against. “Mr Vuma Glenton Mashinini is accordingly recommended to fill a vacancy in the commission,” Frolick announced to applause from ANC MPs.