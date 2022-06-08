Glen Mashinini’s nomination in National Assembly to be re-appointed to IEC fails to garner simple majority

Cape Town - The nomination of former Electoral Commission of South Africa chairperson Glen Mashinini to be re-appointed to the commission suffered as setback when the ANC failed to receive a simple majority. This happened when Mashinini’s nomination for a recommendation to President Cyril Ramaphosa was put to the vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Last week, the home affairs portfolio committee decided with a majority vote to recommend that Mashinini fill a vacancy in the IEC. This was after the committee considered the report of the panel chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo submitted eight names, including Mashinini. Mashinini’s seven-year term came to an end in April, a move that led to nomination of candidates to fill his position.

Twelve candidates were shortlisted, but three withdrew their applications and nine were interviewed. Opposition parties said there were other competent candidates that should have been considered for the position. Some parties such as the IFP and ACDP named political analyst and University of Pretoria’s politics science senior lecturer Sithembile Mbete as one of the candidates that should have been considered to fill the vacancy.

The DA had last week named Advocate Geraldine Chaplog-Louw as its preferred choice. Speaking during a debate, DA MP Angel Khanyile said during Mashinini’s term the commission had an unprecedented decline in voter turn-out and that it failed to increase the voter turnout. Khanyile also said the registration of youths declined in each and every election.

“Young people are the future of this country. It is very important that we find a way to encourage them to vote. “They need to play a meaningful role in deciding who should govern this country and represent their interests,” she said. Khanyile also said people were incorrectly captured in the voters roll and also moved from their voting districts in the last municipal elections.

She complained of a lack of accountability in the IEC and that nothing was done to address the complaints when results were announced. EFF MP Lorato Tito, who abstained in the committee meeting last week, said the IEC did not conduct any significant electoral education in the country. Tito said this had led to more than 10 million potential voters not registered and voter turnout declining at a dramatic rate.

IFP’s Liezl van der Merwe said the IEC suffered brand damage during the 2021 “difficult” local government elections when many could not vote because they did not appear on the voters' roll although they had registered. She also noted that there was low voter turnout and a decline in voter participation among the youth. Van der Merwe said the IEC faced budget cuts that impacted its ability to exercise its mandate, among other things.

“It is important to find a candidate to help address all the growing challenges,” she said, before naming Mbete as a young potential to fill the position. Heloise Denner, Freedom Front Plus MP, said the 2021 municipal elections witnessed multiple problems, including a court case on voters’ addresses. Denner said going into 2024, the IEC needed to be held to the highest standards.

“We need to ensure our commissioners are of high standards and integrity,” she said. ACDP chief whip Steve Swart said he shared the concerns raised by his colleagues and that his party experienced difficulties with the last elections though its support base had grown. “There were a number of suitable candidates. We are concerned about the election turnout under the chairmanship of Mr Glen Mashinini,” Swart said.

ANC’s Brandon Pillay said Mashinini has election management experience and that they hoped that the IEC would work harder to address the challenges. “We believe leadership, particularly the experience and institutional memory of Mr Mashinini will be good for the IEC,” Pillay said. When Mashinini’s recommendation was put to the vote, he received a combined 190 votes from the ANC, IFP and the PAC.