Go George bus fleet gets ready to make its debut

Cape Town – A fleet of Go George buses is preparing for its first scheduled trips into Parkdene, Ballotsview, Conville, Borcherds and Lawaaikamp at the weekend. This comes 11 months after the initial roll-out planned for April last year was cancelled following ongoing tension between taxi associations. The municipality said yesterday that drivers on route training over the past week were greeted with waves and cheers from enthusiastic residents. “To celebrate the roll-out to Phase 4B, passengers will travel free from March 22 to 24 if they can show their smartcards when boarding. “Smartcards can be bought at fixed smartcard kiosks at the transport hub in the CBD, the Garden Route Mall, Blanco triangle and York Street, as well as two mobile smartcard vehicles that park in all the areas where the bus service has been deployed,” said the municipality.

“This is according to a fixed schedule that has now been extended to include the Phase 4B residential areas as well,” it added.

Businesses within the Phase 4B area that will serve as top-up vendors are being recruited and will be announced as soon as they are ready to do business.

“Clearly visible signage outside these businesses will also indicate that they are vendors.

“The Go George Call Centre (08000 44044) is operational daily, weekends included, from 5am until 9.30pm.

“The Go George Facebook page is a useful source of the latest news, information and handy tips on using the bus service.

“All route maps and timetables are available on www.gogeorge.org.za,” the municipality said.

Cape Times