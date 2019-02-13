Hilda the goat found with a large knife stuck in her back on Camps Bay beach in September, has recovered fully from her ordeal. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The goat found with a large knife stuck in its back on Camps Bay beach in September has recovered fully and has been integrated into the Greyton Animal Farm Sanctuary. Law enforcement officers took the goat to the SPCA in Grassy Park after it was found.

At the time, a Cape Times reader offered a R1 000 reward for information that would lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of the person responsible for hurting the animal.

“Sadly, nobody came forward with any information or to claim ownership (of the goat). ‘Hilda’, as we named her, has been adopted and is living her best life at the Greyton Farm Animal Sanctuary,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham.

“Hilda was lucky that she was found hidden between the rocks, that the finder reported the incident to the SPCA, and that we were able to provide her with the care she needed to heal.”

Hilda was initially very skittish and scared of people, but has now fully integrated into the sanctuary, where she has many friends, said Abraham.

“Hilda is happy and that makes us very happy. We extend our thanks to all our donors and sponsors, whose donations enable us to serve the animals of Cape Town.”

Greyton Animal Farm Sanctuary founder Nicola Vernon said: “Hilda is doing very well. She has joined a flock of three goats and 30 sheep.

“She is very tame and comes to the gate to get strokes and cuddles from the visitors.”

