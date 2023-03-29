Gogo killed by neighbour’s pit bulls in her yard

Cape Town - An elderly Bonteheuwel woman was mauled to death in her backyard after her neighbour’s pit bulls gained access to her property on Tuesday. According to police, while the investigation into the incident was ongoing, at this stage no foul play is suspected.

“According to reports, Bishop Lavis SAPS members attended the scene where a female was attacked by pit bull dogs. “The members are investigating an inquest case following an incident where the body of a 88-year-old woman was found by her son in her backyard at her residence in Loganberry Street,” said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk. He said a senior inspector of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit went to the scene and the dogs were removed.

No arrests have been made in the case. Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said the neighbour’s two pit bulls gained access to her property by jumping over a fence. “The dogs managed to jump over a fairly high fence to gain access to the deceased’s property. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of the deceased after suffering this most horrific and tragic death,” he said.

In January three dogs, including a pit bull, were removed from a house in Kuils River after a 26-year-old woman was severely mauled. This follows calls to ban the breed last year, with the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation launching a petition urging the government to impose the ban on the ownership of pit bulls as pets. Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line at 32211.