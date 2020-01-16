After a Cape Times story about the City’s unexplained delays in approvals, and Rivonia trialist Goldberg’s heartbreak at the realisation that he may not live to see his dream come to fruition, the wheels got back in motion and the trust was informed that the approval process was now at the final stage, with the building plans at the relevant department.
The Struggle stalwart envisioned the project as a space to uplift the youth of the impoverished communities that border the affluent harbour town of Hout Bay.
The foundation is expecting the facility to be completed by mid-year, if they can start building next month.
The concert, scheduled for February 13, will include performances by two Hout Bay groups - the Imizamo Yethu Ingoma Choir, and child dancers from Amoyo Performing Arts Centre.