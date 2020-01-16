Goldberg Trust to host first celebratory performance at Hout Bay House of Hope site









Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg at a dance event for the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust’s holiday programme last year. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust will next month host the first celebratory performance on the site where the much anticipated Denis Goldberg House of Hope (DGHOH) will be built after a struggle last year to get approvals for the development. After a Cape Times story about the City’s unexplained delays in approvals, and Rivonia trialist Goldberg’s heartbreak at the realisation that he may not live to see his dream come to fruition, the wheels got back in motion and the trust was informed that the approval process was now at the final stage, with the building plans at the relevant department. The Struggle stalwart envisioned the project as a space to uplift the youth of the impoverished communities that border the affluent harbour town of Hout Bay. The foundation is expecting the facility to be completed by mid-year, if they can start building next month. The concert, scheduled for February 13, will include performances by two Hout Bay groups - the Imizamo Yethu Ingoma Choir, and child dancers from Amoyo Performing Arts Centre.

“Many of our friends will remember the amazing concert that the Denis Goldberg Trust organised in April 2018 on the occasion of Denis’s 85th birthday. That concert took place at the Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre in Parow.

“To celebrate the new decade, we will host another amazing concert on Thursday evening, February 13. This will be held in a large marquee on the Hout Bay Museum site where the DGHOH will be built,” the trust said.

As with the 85th birthday concert, the February concert is the brainchild of South African-born violist and overtone singer, Gareth Lubbe.

The upcoming concert will include dancing and storytelling alongside music.

Mathijs van Dijk is composing a special piece of music for the event.

The music will be performed by young musicians from Soweto’s Miagi Orchestra, as well as by cellist Trey Lee, who lives and works in Canada, Hong Kong and Germany.

Choreographer Jessica Nupen will work with Hong Kong dancer Erita Chen, and Abigail Overmeyer and Rian Jansen of Jazzart to create a dance to the music.

Storyteller, musician and artist Zanele Ndlovu will work alongside the others to bring her magic to the performance.

Before feasting on the music, dance and storytelling, concert- goers can enjoy a plate of breyani, which is included in the ticket price.

Space will be limited.

To book tickets, visit www.quicket.co.za/events/95620-ukufikelela-reaching-out/#/

Cape Times