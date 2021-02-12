Golden Arrow bus driver praised for showing ubuntu

Cape Town – A Golden Arrow (Gabs) bus driver who goes above the call of duty every day to help a man who uses crutches to board and exit the bus has been hailed for his gesture of ubuntu. But Whilet Willemse, from Atlantis, says it takes nothing to give and help others. “It could be me who needs help, I just have to do what I am able to do to lend a helping hand,” he said. The father, who has been a bus driver for Gabs for nearly seven years, said he believes in the motto that ’’one must always give, as they never know when their next blessing will come from’’. “In life we always ask and we don’t want to give. We always complain and we are never thankful but we must learn to give in order to receive. You never know where your next blessing will come from.

“Just for once… try and make a difference,” Willemse said.

Speaking to the Cape Times, 38-year-old passenger Warren Pretorius said boarding a bus while using crutches was not easy, but having a compassionate driver like Willemse had helped a lot.

“I am physically disabled, I’m not sure how it came to be, as it happened when I was very young. I have been a passenger since July last year.

’’I work for Financial Tax and Business Administrators as a payroll administrator. I have been with the company for 15 years now. With my condition, it’s not easy to commute but he has always helped me and is very polite.

“No one asked him to do this. He took it upon himself to help and in this day and age it’s good to know that there are people like him that are willing to help out,” Pretorius said.

Community activist Kevin Alexander said he noticed the act of kindness, which he said was inspiring.

“Every afternoon the man boards the bus in Voortrekker Road, Maitland. Fellow passengers like myself would help him with his crutches and help him to his seat.

“When the bus gets to his destination in Typhoon Street, Factreton, the driver pulls up close to the curb, gets out of his cab and comes around to the passenger side to help him safely off the bus.

“He does this amazing gesture every afternoon,” Alexander said.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen DykeBeyer said they were very proud of the care Willemse had for passengers.

“Golden Arrow was so heartened to hear about this feel-good story that we immediately shared it on social media.

“We hope that all our employees would behave in exactly the same way, but seeing the care that driver Willemse has for our passengers has made us very proud.”

Cape Times