Golden Arrow bus drivers strike over Covid-19 fears, robbers

Cape Town – Striking Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) drivers allege that the company is not only failing to protect them against robbers posing as essential workers, but also against Covid-19 after 20 employees tested positive and one died. Services were interrupted yesterday morning after a group of drivers did not allow buses to depart from the Arrowgate depot in Montana. Following the protest there, demonstrations picked-up at the Philippi and Southgate depots, where buses were also blocked from leaving. Services in areas including Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein, Delft, Blue Downs, Somerset West and Khayelitsha were affected. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd of drivers.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said two people were arrested.

“A case of public violence has been opened, and two men arrested after a group of bus drivers participated in public violence.

"Police took action to disperse the crowd,” she said.

A driver, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said the company only enforced Covid-19 regulations in the first two weeks of lockdown.

“We are here to fight for our lives because our employers don't value or respect us. When our colleagues tested positive it should have been a wake-up call for Gabs to test all of us, and not simply do screening.

“The company only enforced Covid-19 regulations at work in the first two weeks of lockdown. Normally our bus load is 65 people seated, and 15 must stand.

"With the lockdown, we were told to carry 61. This only changed on Tuesday, when we were told to cut down to 45 people. Production comes first. Even passengers are not safe,” he said.

Another driver said: “We still also have an issue with armed robbers. On April 30, a colleague of mine was robbed. Most of the time criminals pose as essential workers and some even have uniforms.

"Now we are also stressing about our health. The company is failing us. We also need more PPE.”

The company sent an ultimatum letter to employees to return to work, saying they were participating in an unprotected strike; or face disciplinary action which could lead to being suspended without pay.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said she could confirm that there had been infections and one death.

“At the beginning of lockdown we had a cluster of 12 infections at our Central Engineering Complex. One of our colleagues from the complex, who worked in administration, passed away last week. She had tested positive.

“In the last two weeks, there have been five separate infections of which two are drivers. They have been quarantined and anyone who they came into contact with is self-isolating.

"Professional decontamination has taken place and all staff have been required to wear masks for the last three weeks,” she said.

She said this had been one of the most difficult times in the company’s 159-year history.

“We have contractual obligations and an obligation to those essential services workers who rely on our services. We are in constant contact with the Departments of Labour, Health and Transport.

“We have also requested assistance with screening in addition to temperature testing, which is taking place at all our depots,” she said.

Cape Times