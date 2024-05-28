Golden Arrow bus petrol-bombed in Philippi during protest

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that the bus was torched after it had left the depot.

“We can confirm the incident which occurred just after 5am shortly after our driver had departed from the nearby depot. According to the driver, unknown assailants emerged from the shadows and pelted the bus with stones. When the driver stopped to assess the situation, the assailants threw what is believed to have been a petrol bomb at the bus, which then caught alight.

“There were no passengers on board at the time and our driver was able to escape unharmed, although he is in a state of shock. It is believed that the attack is linked to protest action in the area. We are in close contact with SAPS and Law Enforcement and are monitoring the area closely,” said Dyke-Beyer.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that no injuries were reported.