Golden Arrow slams union's false allegations over bus driver arrests, video

Cape Town – Golden Arrow Bus Services has accused the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) in the Western Cape of making "false and outrageous claims". It has been condemned for allegedly contravening and disregarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown directive to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The union claims Golden Arrow has misled the Western Cape government by declaring itself an essential service company. What particularly incensed the union is that two bus drivers were allegedly arrested on Friday for carrying loads of passengers. The union claimed these incidents happened at Vangate Mall in Athlone and AZ Berman in Mitchells Plein. The union said if it is determined that they were Numsa members, they would ensure Golden Arrow is "charged with attempted murder for using our members as paid assassins".

However, Golden Arrow said in a statement on Monday no bus drivers have been arrested and the video doing the rounds of a crowded bus is not a Golden Arrow bus.

"Golden Arrow is trying to force workers to defy the lockdown and go to work. This is nothing less than attempted murder and we demand that they stop immediately," Numsa Western Cape said in a statement on Sunday.

"It has demanded that some workers must avail themselves to work shifts whilst at the same time it has placed other workers on lay-off and is forcing them to take paid leave during the 21-day lockdown.

"As Numsa and other unions that are organised in the bus passenger sector, we successfully fought against attempts by Golden Arrow and other bus companies to declare the sector an essential service in 2018.

"If they had succeeded in their application, then workers in the bus passenger sector would not be allowed to strike.

"Golden Arrow is not an essential service and it cannot simply declare itself such overnight. Instead of transforming the bus sector and improving working conditions so that workers do not have to resort to strike action, they hoped the CCMA would help them do the dirty work of denying workers the constitutional right to strike so that they can continue to abuse and exploit workers.

"As a result of this misinformation campaign by Golden Arrow management, two bus drivers were arrested on Friday for carrying busloads of passengers. These incidents happened at Vangate Mall in Athlone and AZ Berman in Mitchells Plein.

"Both of these drivers were following the instructions of management, and driving buses which were full to capacity in direct contravention of the call to implement social distancing.

"We are busy investigating these incidents and if we find out that these are Numsa members, we will ensure that Golden Arrow is charged with attempted murder for using our members as paid assassins.

"We are not surprised that the Golden Arrow management would stoop so low as to deliberately manipulate this crisis in order to make more money.

"Last year they lied to commuters and claimed that they were increasing fares because they were paying wage increases. To date our members have not received their increase in full.

"The management of Golden Arrows are like vultures who feed off the suffering of the working class. Instead of playing their role and helping the government to defeat the spread of the virus, they are forcing workers into the street, exposing them directly to the virus, and to add salt to the wound, they are threatening them with disciplinary action if they do not heed the call to go to work.

"They want workers to risk their lives, just so they can make money. We want to remind them that the labour law explicitly states that workers have the right to refuse certain duties if they feel it may endanger their lives.

"Golden Arrow is threatening us with legal action because we are advising our members to defy their directive.

"We have informed the management of Golden Arrow that we reject their attempts to bully workers and to bully the union with contempt.

"We will defend ourselves and our members and we reject their idle threats because they do not have a legal leg to stand on.

"We urge our members to ignore their demands for them to go to work, otherwise not only do they risk being arrested, but they are risking their lives and the lives of their families for a thoughtless, selfish employer that does not care for them or for South African society as a whole."

Golden Arrow said in response: "We have taken note of the false and outrageous claims being made by Numsa and would like to correct these dangerous falsehoods.

"Golden Arrow Bus Services has been authorised by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to provide essential services during the period of the lockdown in terms of the regulations published by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in Regulation Gazette No. 11062.

"To this extent, the Western Cape Provincial Department of Transport & Public Works has instructed Golden Arrow Bus Services to schedule services during the lockdown period in line with the Ministerial declaration.

"Beyond contractual responsibilities – Golden Arrow has an ethical responsibility to continue to provide services to our nurses, other essential services staff and social grant recipients who would be stranded if we simply stopped providing our services.

"No bus drivers have been arrested and the video doing the rounds is not a Golden Arrow bus – we would urge media institutions to verify this type of information before simply publishing claims that have no factual basis.

"In these difficult times many of us, including Golden Arrow Bus Services, are being called upon to sacrifice for the greater good.

"Now is not the time to sow division but to come together. We thank our staff who have heeded the President’s call and are playing their part during this difficult time."

Cape Times