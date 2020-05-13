Golden Arrow suspends 100 employees for striking

Cape Town – The Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) has suspended 100 of its employees who participated in a strike over Covid-19-related health concerns. Employees last week downed tools after they alleged that the company had not only failed to protect them against robbers posing as essential workers, but also against Covid-19 after 20 employees tested positive and one died. National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) regional secretary Vuyo Lufele said the union met yesterday with Gabs management and would share the outcomes of the meeting with the suspended employees today. “As much as we don’t condone an illegal strike, the employees saw a need to embark on one because they were afraid that they might contract the virus. “What was more frightening was that one of them (drivers) tested positive and continued working, which puts them at high risk of contracting the virus.

"We have made it clear to the management that the employees should not be suspended. (Today) I will be addressing them regarding the outcomes of the meeting we had.

“Our people cannot be suspended for being concerned about their health, that is uncalled for. We are also concerned about the services affecting our people during the global crisis we’re facing,” said Lufele.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said last week’s action was an illegal wildcat strike and an interdict was granted to prevent employees from intimidating others and disrupting services in future.

“Golden Arrow is not operating at full capacity during lockdown, and only 100 drivers out of a total 1600 drivers within the company actually participated in the wildcat strike.

"There was very little support for this and the rest of the drivers wanted to work – unfortunately they were not able to as a result of intimidation, which is why the urgent interdict was granted.

“An employee had alleged in a letter that after they tested positive for Covid-19, they were called by management not to share their status with anyone.”

On this, Dyke-Beyer said: “It is not our policy to attempt to silence anyone. We do assure employees that we will not divulge their specific details throughout the company out of respect for individual privacy and this may have been where the misunderstanding came in.

"Only close contacts are traced and informed as per the Department of Health guidelines.”

Golden Arrow has formed a Covid-19 Task Team, which includes union representatives, and is guided by the Department of Labour’s approved workplace safety plan and risk assessment.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said their safety protocols include temperature testing for every person entering facilities. She said employees have been issued reusable cloth masks.

“Drivers are issued with new gloves for every shift and are able to refill their hand sanitisers at any time. Shop stewards have been removed from their regular duties so that they can play an oversight role and assist with monitoring implementation,” said Dyke-Beyer.

