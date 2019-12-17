Cape Town – Golden Arrow will be increasing its passenger fares by an average of 6.2% as of December 30.
"The conditions of Golden Arrow’s interim operating contract with provincial government make provision for an annual adjustment to fares in order to mitigate the effects of significant operational cost increases throughout the year," Golden Arrow general manager Derick Meyer said on Tuesday.
"Over the last 12 months, the diesel price has increased by just under 11% while nationally determined wages increased by 8%.
"Golden Arrow has strengthened its robust and innovative cost-saving measures across our operations, but these have unfortunately not been enough to avoid the fare increase.
"Golden Arrow understands the difficult economic climate in which South Africans find themselves and we empathise with our passengers who will be affected by the increase.