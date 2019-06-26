Photo: Twitter / @CapeTownEtc

Cape Town – Another Golden Arrow bus was petrol-bombed during a protest on the N2 last night – the fourth to have come under attack this month. A Western Cape traffic vehicle and a private car were also torched during protest action in Philippi and Khayelitsha, the SABC reported. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, a Golden Arrow bus was torched during service delivery protests in Philippi, forcing the company to redirect some of its buses in the morning.

Golden Arrow Bus Services said on Wednesday they have lost 10 buses due to arson in the last year.

A concerned Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, said: "The replacement cost for a bus is approximately R2.4 million.

"We are, however, more concerned that this type of callus criminal behaviour could result in serious injuries and jeopardise people's ability to get to work and home to their families.

"Public transport is an absolute essential service and we're appealing to the authorities to provide us with the assistance necessary to provide these services unhindered."

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for an urgent meeting with provincial police to discuss the recent violent protests on the province's roads.

The N2 outside Cape Town had to be closed between the R300 and Duinefontein Road on Tuesday night, the City's traffic officials said. Before the R300, a Golden Arrow bus was aflame on the inbound lanes while tyres were blazing on the outbound lanes.

Tyres were also burning at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way in Philippi in another protest.

It was the second consecutive day that traffic on the highway was disrupted, but the N2 was reopened this morning with a heavy police presence.

On the N2 in Somerset West on Monday, an articulated truck was petrol-bombed.

Two weeks ago, a Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town vehicle and a car belonging to a private security company were set alight.