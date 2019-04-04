Simthandile ‘SimTiger’ Tshabalala Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Golf prodigy Simthandile “SimTiger” Tshabalala, 7, will fly the country’s flag high when he tees off at the Australian Open Golf Championships this week. The Grade 2 pupil’s trip Down Under almost did not happen after he faced hurdles obtaining a visa.

The problem was resolved Tuesday after his dad Bonginkosi Tshabalala had taken to social media asking for anyone, including Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa, to help.

The competition takes place from Saturday to Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Tshabalala said: “The championship is a tournament attended by top players from around the world and he (SimTiger) was selected after championships in Malaysia in December.

“He started playing when he was 5 and started competing last year, August. In a year he has won over 20 trophies.”

He was named SimTiger by US golf officials after his performance in the World Golf Championship.

Tshabalala said he and his wife had exposed SimTiger to many sports and golf was the one he gravitated towards.

Tshabalala, who is SimTiger’s caddy, said while they worked hard and trained every day, school still came first.

The Joburg golfer said: “I am excited to be playing at the championships. I have been training and I just have to make sure to keep my putter straight. It’s my first visit to Australia.”

After Australia, he will travel to the US and Scotland in the coming months for other golfing tournaments.

