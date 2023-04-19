GOOD Party leader in George resigns

Cape Town – A George GOOD party leader, Donovan Saptoe, has tendered his resignation from the party, citing a lack of financial assistance among his reasons to resign. Saptoe, who is the party’s proportional representation (PR) councillor, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, citing there have been a number of issues which the party has failed to resolve.

“During the Local Government Elections in 2021, GOOD managed to win three wards in George and in addition to this, we obtained the most votes in the biggest voting districts of five other wards. “In all of these wards we canvassed very hard. We did all of this with passion and conviction. “It has not been easy to hear on a daily basis how people are struggling and how they are crying out for help and assistance.

“A councillor’s salary is simply not enough to service these wards while at the same time having family commitments as well. “In such circumstances, it is obvious that there will be a reach out to the party for financial assistance as a way to relieve some of the pressure. “As you are aware this has been our struggle. As an activist myself I found this state of affairs disheartening and against my principles,” he said.

“I am hereby resigning as a PR councillor with effect 30 April 2023. “It was in no way an easy process to arrive at this decision as I have been instrumental in building the GOOD party in George and in the region. “The party was the surprise package and the voters of George decided to give GOOD their votes, their trust and a chance to prove themselves. We have failed them in George.”

GOOD party secretary-general and member of Parliament, Brett Herron, said: “Donovan Saptoe’s resignation is very disappointing. “No party likes to lose members and especially those who hold public office and who have contributed to our successes. “We would very much have liked for him to stay on, and play a leading role in the 2024 election campaign and especially in the Garden Route District.”