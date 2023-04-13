GOOD party suspends Witzenberg deputy mayor Felicity Klazen over ‘misconduct’

The GOOD party has suspended Witzenberg deputy mayor and member Felicity Klazen from all party activities pending the finalisation of internal disciplinary processes over allegations of misconduct levelled against her. GOOD party secretary-general and MP, Brett Herron said this follows an independent investigation and the recent finding of a disciplinary hearing that Klazen was guilty of breaching the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

“This is a suspension pending the finalisation of the internal disciplinary processes which have not yet concluded. “Klazen’s rights, in terms of the GOOD constitution and our disciplinary processes, are not affected by this suspension,” he said. As part of her suspension, Klazen is barred from contacting any party member for any purposes whatsoever, of attending party meetings or events; and of representing the party at any event or activity.

Klazen’s removal follows allegations of “sex parties” during a Witzenberg by-election last year, when it was alleged Klazen was “partying” instead of garnering votes. Herron said Klazen would continue to represent GOOD in the Witzenberg council and the suspension from party activities did not affect her official council duties. “As difficult as these decisions are, GOOD’s leadership will continue to evidence good governance, good practice and ethical leadership without fear or favour,” he said.

Klazen referred questions to her lawyer who did not respond on Wednesday. “She is innocent in this whole case and they have done this to smear her good name and reputation. This is bad for the GOOD party, because now their leaders can be trusted. I will support Felicity and all the other councillors that have been chased away by the party because of other people’s own personal agendas,” Arendse said. DA political head in Witzenberg, Wendy Kaizer-Philander, said: “The DA notes the suspension of councillor Felicity Klazen by her party following a host of serious allegations levelled against her.