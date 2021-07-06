Good Samaritan helps elderly mom and daughter get vaccinated

Cape Town - The kindness of a neighbour led to a mother and daughter getting their first dose of the potentially life-saving Covid-19 vaccination side by side. Nowatshini Ndaku, 99, and Thandiswa Ndaku, 65, had missed their registration visit and were not sure how to proceed.

When community health workers visited homes in the Mbekweni area in Paarl to support residents with registering for the Covid-19 vaccination, Ndaku and her daughter were not home. When they returned, their neighbour told them about the visit and made phone calls on their behalf to find out how they can register. She registered them with her phone and notified them when it was time for their appointment. “Our appointment was on a Friday, but it was raining, so we couldn’t go,” said Thandiswa.

She and her elderly mother, who will be turning 100 in October, left for Mbekweni Community Hall the following Monday. “We are very grateful to Thobeka for her help. We are feeling very happy. Other people should not be afraid. “There is no danger and there was no pain with the injection. We must protect ourselves against this virus," she said.

Getting vaccinated as a mom and daughter was a special moment. Both said they felt fine afterwards and they felt very important as healthcare staff celebrated with them by taking pictures. Nowatshini moved to Mbekweni in 2017 to be with her daughter.

They said lockdown had been a challenging time for the family, but they felt safer now that they’ve had the first of the two-dose vaccines. The vaccine will protect them against serious disease if they do get Covid-19. They eagerly wait for their appointment in August to go for their second injection.

The health department reminded the public that it was important that people who had received their first dose of the vaccine continue to adhere to safety measures such as wearing their masks, keeping a distance from other people, and avoiding gatherings. Residents are encouraged to follow in Njovane's footsteps and help an elder in their community register. Registration can be done by using your phone and dialing *134*832* or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123 456.