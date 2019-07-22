A 43-year-old Onrus man, returning from a friend's house in Sandbaai, had a gun pointed to his head and was hijacked, police said. File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Trying to be a Good Samaritan can backfire badly. Especially if, around 11.45pm on a Friday, you stop to assist someone who had jumped in front of your car and claimed his vehicle standing in the road broke down. A 43-year-old Onrus man, returning from a friend's house in Sandbaai, ended up having a gun pointed to his head and was hijacked near Hermanus, police confirmed.

He was driven around for some time after the suspect had picked up friends. They smoked drugs and forced the victim into the boot of his vehicle.

They then tied him up and chocked him with a rope. Eventually, he was instructed to walk off into bushes, "if he wanted to live".

The man, who was found on a dirt road, sustained bruises to his neck and hands and received treatment at a hospital. A burnt-out vehicle, which has yet to be identified, was later discovered in Hawston.

"According to reports, the complainant, a 43-year-old man, was on his way home from a friend’s house in Sandbaai. On the R43 between Sandbaai and Onrus River, he saw a vehicle that broke down," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday.

"A male person jumped into the road and the complainant stopped to assist. The suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it against the victim's head.

"The suspect got into the vehicle and they drove to Hawston. He picked up friends and drove up and down and smoked drugs.

"The suspect told the complainant to get into the boot of his vehicle. They drove to Kleinmond and tied him up and chocked him with a rope.

"He was instructed to walk and he walked into the bushes, after he was told that 'if he wanted to live'. He sustained bruises to his neck and hands and received treatment at hospital."

Die Burger reported that, according to a source, the man's shoes, wallet and cellphone were also stolen.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigation officer, Sergeant Mbongeni Mazuthu, on 028 313 7000 during office hours.

