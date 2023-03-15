Goodwood husband ready to walk 600km to pay wife’s student debt

Cape Town – A Goodwood husband says he is ready to walk 600km from Cape Town to George, in efforts to raise funds for his wife who has been unable to graduate from Unisa due to student debt incurred in 2021. Lucien Williams said his wife, Washiela, was afforded a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursary for the first two years of her studies at Unisa, but was not funded in 2021.

Like most students, she incurred student debt, which she must now repay before she can graduate. Williams will be walking 600km from Cape Town to George, departing on March 23, which is also his 40th birthday, and is expected to arrive in George on April 1. He will be walking 60km each day of his journey, stopping at different locations for the night.

“My wife became one of the statistics of people who lost their jobs in the first few months of the pandemic. “She was working in retail. “Because it was a huge challenge to adjust to life with only me working and also having two kids to raise, she enrolled for an Education Degree at Unisa.

“She finished the course, and did exceptionally well but was unable to graduate due to the debt incurred. “I will be walking mainly to raise funds for my wife who needs the money as NSFAS has not paid for 2022, and although she has passed her studies, Unisa will not allow her to graduate until the account has been settled,” said Williams. “I hope this walk will shine a light on my wife’s plight and maybe a school can see what I am doing and give her a chance. God willing, we the get money needed sorted out will be able to pay, then she can graduate,“ he said. A link to his fundraising page can be viewed here: www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/washiela-williams-5499682672016586488