Gordhan cites ill-health for not attending meeting to respond to SAA sale allegations

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan snubbed Parliament again on Thursday when he was meant to respond to allegations made against him by suspended director Kgathatso Tlhakudi over the sale of SAA shares. This time, Gordhan sent the public enterprises committee a letter citing ill-health for his non-attendance late on Wednesday.

Committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa narrated delays in processing the matter. He said although on Thursday’s date was agreed to with Gordhan, the minister sent a letter on Wednesday night, hours before the physical meeting took place. In his letter, Gordhan said he was unable to attend because of ill-health. “I have been advised this evening not to travel by air by a specialist doctor. I therefore request the committee to provide me with an alternative date to enable me to respond to the allegations,” he wrote.

Magaxa said he was presenting the committee so that it could be in a position to decide on the next step. He indicated that he was under pressure from the Office of the Speaker. “They have already indicated that we are taking too long to finalise this matter.”

ANC MP Jabulile Mkhwanazi said Gordhan was playing games with the committee. “After meeting with the director-general, we were supposed to finalise this matter,” she said. “It was the minister’s office that requested we see them separately, and we agreed. With that agreement, we are taken for a ride.”

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said: “Clearly he was well enough to attend a Cabinet meeting, but by the time the letter was written, he was not well enough to attend,” he said, adding that the matter should be investigated. Cachalia said Gordhan should provide a time and venue where he could meet the committee or be summoned. EFF MP Nqobile Mhlongo said it was disappointing that the minister was a no-show.

“The minister is running away from accounting. Clearly, he does not want to come here and answer questions. But, ANC MP Nkosinathi Dlamini said they should avoid taking the easy way on the matter. “It will be convenient to blame the minister for this, and we will fall into a trap of believing our suspicions that have not been backed by any form of evidence.”

IFP MP Mzamo Buthelezi expressed his doubts about Gordhan prioritising coming to the committee. “It is rather unfortunate in the sense that we are not able to finalise the matter,” Buthelezi said. After deliberations by other committee members, with some saying the next date should be in the second week of September, Magaxa said it was important that they meet the minister.