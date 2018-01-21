A Durbanville father was rescued after being swept away in Gordon's Bay while paddling on a sea kayak from Bikini Beach.

He was found at Macassar Beach following an extensive search by the NSRI. His 23-year-old son had raised the alarm after his father was caught by strong winds while trying to fish on Saturday.

His son had also confirmed that his father had no life-jacket and no emergency equipment on board. He had tried to paddle to Steenbras Point, but was caught in winds further out to sea.

He was last seen being swept away by strong winds in the direction of Muizenberg.

NSRI Gordons Bay spokesperson Alan Meiklejohn said with no sign of the paddler and wind conditions not suitable to do an air search, Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre arranged for outbound aircraft taking off from Cape Town International Airport to be on the lookout. Telkom Maritime Radio services broadcast an all-ships alert, informing vessels in False Bay to be on the lookout.

The NSRI Simon's Town and NSRI Hermanus also launched to join the search.

“NSRI Strandfontein dispatched crew to begin a shoreline search along the coastline between Macassar and Strandfontein. Sea conditions were rough with south-easterly winds gusting at 40 knots.

"During an extensive ongoing search, NSRI Strandfontein crew found the man coming ashore on Macassar Beach.”

He said the man was anxious, fearing that his son may have followed him on a kayak.

“He had suffered multiple minor scrapes and bruises from his ordeal at sea. He reported that he had managed to paddle with the wind until he reached Macassar and despite having capsized numerous times, he had eventually made it to Macassar beach.”

Meanwhile, the body of a 19-year-old man has been recovered after he went missing in the Goukou River in Stilbaai on Friday.

The NSRI said the body had been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

[email protected]